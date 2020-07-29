UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PESCO Holds Online Katchery For Redressal Of Complaints

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 07:31 PM

PESCO holds online Katchery for redressal of complaints

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) ::Following the directives of Secretary power division, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Swat Circle held online Katchery (open court) on Wednesday at Crisis Management Cell Wapda House Peshawar for redressal of public complaints.

Director General Public Relations Shaukat Afzal, SE Swabi Circle Nadeem Afridi and other senior PESCO officials were present on the occasion.

Chief Executive Pesco Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan during online Katchery from 10 am to 1 pm, listened 36 consumer's complaints including load shedding, damaged transformers, bills correction, installation of poles, low voltage and ordered for the redressal of these complaints immediately.

Political and social circles hailed the holding of online Katchery during Covid-19 period, for the safety of Pesco's employees and public.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Peshawar Swat Company Circle Swabi Afridi From PESCO Court

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

6 minutes ago

AJK president condemns shelling at LoC, targeting ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues a law on social care

36 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker on Alleged Russians' Detention in ..

32 minutes ago

English Soccer Association's Community Shield Set ..

32 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation distributes 2,000 food parcels ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.