PESCO holds online Katchery for redressal of complaints

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) ::Following the directives of Secretary power division, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Swat Circle held online Katchery (open court) on Wednesday at Crisis Management Cell Wapda House Peshawar for redressal of public complaints.

Director General Public Relations Shaukat Afzal, SE Swabi Circle Nadeem Afridi and other senior PESCO officials were present on the occasion.

Chief Executive Pesco Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan during online Katchery from 10 am to 1 pm, listened 36 consumer's complaints including load shedding, damaged transformers, bills correction, installation of poles, low voltage and ordered for the redressal of these complaints immediately.

Political and social circles hailed the holding of online Katchery during Covid-19 period, for the safety of Pesco's employees and public.