Pesco holds online open court (E-Katcheri) Hazara, Bannu circles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Compnay(Pesco) held an online open court (E.Katchery) to redress complaints of Hazara-1,2 and Bannu Circles at Crisis Management Cell Wapda House here on Friday.

Chief Executive Pesco Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan, Chief Engineer Operation Pesco Javed Iqbal Khan, Staff Officer to CEO Zainul Abedin,SE Bannu Circle Shah Ras Khan and other senior Pesco's Officers were present on this occasion and addressed consumers' complaints on the spot while SE Hazara-1 Circle Ghulam Sarwar,SE Hazara-2 Circle Nadeem Sadiq Malik took part through video link.

E.Katchery continued from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm, in which CEO Pesco listened to consumers' complaints including replacement of distribution transformers ,bills correction, installation of poles, low voltage and ordered for the redressal of these complaints within 24 hours.