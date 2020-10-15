Pesco holds online open-court (E.Katchery) for Hazara consumers

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Thursday held an online open-court(e-katchery) to address consumers' complaints in Hazara circle-I.

The company's spokesman said that E.Katchery was held at office of Abbotabad circle by Pesco Superintendent Engineer Qazi Muhammad Tahir.

E.

Katchery continued from 10 AM to 1 PM, in which SE Pesco listened to consumers' complaints including loadshedding, damaged transformers, bills correction, installation of poles, low voltage and ordered for the redressal of these complaints immediately.

Political and social circles have hailed the arrangements of E.Katchery, saying such forum would help resolve consumers' problems at their doorstep.