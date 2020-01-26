PESCO holds open kachehries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Open katchehris were held at Totakan Malakand, Khyber, Abbotabad and Mansehra to address the grievances of people of the area.

A large number of people attended the open katchehry. The problems of consumers heard, discussed and solved on the spot.

On the directives of Chief Executive PESCO Engineer Dr.

Muhammad Amjad, Open kachehries were being held by the PESCO field formations throughout Khyber Pukhtunkhwa.

An Open Katchehry of Khyber Circle was held under the supervision of SE Khyber Circle.

Similarly, open Katchehry of Hazara-1 Circle Abbottabad was held at Abbottabad.

Similarly an Open Katchery of Hazara-2 Mansehra Circle was held at Terapi Mansehra. Xen, SDOs and general public attended the open katchehry.