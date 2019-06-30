Pesco holds Open Katchehries to solve electricity problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :For providing better electricity facility to people, Pesco on Sunday held open Katchehries to solve the electricity related problems confronted by masses at its entire circles of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement issued here Sunday the spokesman said that on the directives of Chief Executive Pesco Engineer Dr.

Muhammad Amjad Khan, Pesco holds Open Katchehries in its entire circles including Peshawar, Khyber, Swat, Hazara, Mardan and Bannu.

He informed that large number of people attended these Open Katchehries and presented their problems which discussed and solved by the Pesco officials on the spot.

Complaints regarding shifting of complaint office and maintenance of lines were also received and forwarded to high-ups for approval and further necessary action, he said.