UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pesco Holds Open Katchehries To Solve Electricity Problems

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 08:50 PM

Pesco holds Open Katchehries to solve electricity problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :For providing better electricity facility to people, Pesco on Sunday held open Katchehries to solve the electricity related problems confronted by masses at its entire circles of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement issued here Sunday the spokesman said that on the directives of Chief Executive Pesco Engineer Dr.

Muhammad Amjad Khan, Pesco holds Open Katchehries in its entire circles including Peshawar, Khyber, Swat, Hazara, Mardan and Bannu.

He informed that large number of people attended these Open Katchehries and presented their problems which discussed and solved by the Pesco officials on the spot.

Complaints regarding shifting of complaint office and maintenance of lines were also received and forwarded to high-ups for approval and further necessary action, he said.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Swat Mardan Sunday

Recent Stories

New project will ‘eclipse’ record-breaking Noo ..

52 minutes ago

MOCCAE, ADGM, partner to accelerate sustainable fi ..

1 hour ago

Bucharest to host 10th World Arabian Horse Racing ..

1 hour ago

Bowardi, Mali PM discuss cooperation

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives UN Secretary-General

2 hours ago

Climate change knows no borders, and neither shoul ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.