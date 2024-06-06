Open Menu

PESCO Identifies Power Theft By Private Hospitals, Imposes Heavy Fines

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 02:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The teams of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday identified large-scale electricity theft by four private hospitals in a single day and imposed heavy fines on the administrations.

According to a PESCO spokesman, a tempered meter was seized from the Amin Medical Complex in Buner district. The PESCO team removed the meter and imposed a Rs 300,000 fine on the administration.

Similarly, five tempered meters were caught in Al-Sahat Hospital in district Swat, wherein the teams took immediate action and removed the connections while imposing Rs 600,000.

Sarhad Medical Center in Batkhela was fined due to the pendency of a payment against 13000 units pending.

Sarwar Khan Hospital in Timargara was found guilty of consuming electricity directly from two coils.

The PESCO administration took immediate action on the spot and wrote letters to the concerned police stations for the registration of cases against the owners of all the hospitals.

