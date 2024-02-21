PESCO Imposes Rs 6.987mln Fine On 247 Power Pilferers
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2024 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) teams imposed Rs 6.987 million penalty on 247 power pilferers during crackdowns against electricity theft.
Cases registered against 17 electricity thieves, while one held on the spot.
77 electricity thieves identified in Peshawar circle, 51 in Khyber circle, 29 in Mardan circle, 54 in Bannu circle, 22 in DI Khan circle and 16 in Swabi.
