Pesco Inspects Power Connections In Hazara-1 Circle

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 01:20 PM

Pesco inspects power connections in Hazara-1 Circle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has geared up its campaign against power pilferage and outstanding dues throughout the province, following directions of Chief Executive Pesco.

The task forces of Pesco Hazara-1 Circle on Friday carried out raids in areas of Abbottabad and Haripur and inspected connections of 88 consumers. The teams replaced 11 defective meters while 5 meters were fixed on the spot.

It said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue and warned to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation, due to which PESCO has to face huge financial & line losses.

