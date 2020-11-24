UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PESCO Installs 76,562 New Connections In Last 6 Months

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:16 PM

PESCO installs 76,562 new connections in last 6 months

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has given 76,562 new connections in various circles during last six months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has given 76,562 new connections in various circles during last six months.

Sharing the details, official sources told APP here that out of total, 15,635 connections were given in Peshawar, 13,723 in Khyber, 10,024 in Mardan, 17,648 in Swat, 4,132 in Bannu, , 3,594 in Swabi, 5,758 in Haraza-I and 6,048 in Hazara-II Circles during the said period.

Moreover, PESCO has also taken score of steps to control electricity theft. A special task force was constituted at each Circle of PESCO to clean out the 11 KV feeders and remove direct hooks in hard areas with the special assistance of Police / District Administration and PESCO officials, registering FIRs and arresting culprits on site.

Installation of Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) meters to automate and bring transparency / accountability into the meter reading / consumption of energy system.

AMR was introduced by USAID into the prime consumers of PESCO having 20 KW load and above. Special police offices have been established in PESCO to accompany the raiding teams and arrest the culprits on site by registering FIRs and removing direct hooks. Switching over of manual meter reading to mobile meter reading (MMR) of domestic & commercial consumers.

MMR reading has enabled PESCO to print the snaps of meter reading, thus eliminating the overbilling and under billing complaints. Bare conductors were also being replaced with Aerial Bundled Cable (ABC) to control power pilferage.

As the menace of theft is mainly caused by the loopholes in the system, the securing of the LT system is the prime priority of the PESCO management. The ABC is the major remedy in areas where rampant hooks on L.T line are common.

/395

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Police Electricity Swat Mobile Company Mardan Reading Circle Swabi SITE PESCO

Recent Stories

GPSSA begins updating data on retirees, women elig ..

19 minutes ago

Watchdog Slams Tunisia for Sentencing Blogger, Cal ..

3 minutes ago

EU Parliament Urges Bloc to Eradicate Homelessness ..

3 minutes ago

Lithuanian Parliament Confirms Simonyte as Prime M ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan condemns missile attack by Houthi militan ..

44 minutes ago

Afghan president calls for support but donors like ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.