PESCO Intensifies Drive Against Defaulters Across Province

Tue 16th March 2021 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has intensified crackdown against power defaulters and pilferers across the province.

In this connection task forces of Mardan-1 Division recovered Rs14,80000 and removed 29 direct hooks.

Besides, the company's spokesman said PESCO teams also removed nine meters due to nonpayment of dues while Task Forces of Mardan-2 Division recovered Rs 0.87 million from defaulters and removed 22 direct hooks.

He said operation against defaulters and power theft would continue indiscriminately in the larger interest of the nation.

More Stories From Pakistan

