PESCO intensifies drive against defaulters across province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has intensified crackdown against power defaulters and pilferers across the province.

In this connection task forces of Mardan-1 Division recovered Rs14,80000 and removed 29 direct hooks.

Besides, the company's spokesman said PESCO teams also removed nine meters due to nonpayment of dues while Task Forces of Mardan-2 Division recovered Rs 0.87 million from defaulters and removed 22 direct hooks.

He said operation against defaulters and power theft would continue indiscriminately in the larger interest of the nation.