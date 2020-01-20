UrduPoint.com
Pesco Intensifies Drive Against Defaulters, Pilferage

Umer Jamshaid 27 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 11:20 AM

Pesco intensifies drive against defaulters, pilferage

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Task Forces of PESCO Hazara-1 Circle is taking solid measures to overcome pilferage issues and has speed up efforts for recovery of outstanding dues against consumers in various parts of the province.

According to PESCO spokesman, the teams of task force recently carried out raids in the areas of Abbottabad Rural Division and Haripur and checked 28 meters, replaced 13 defective meters and set 16 meters right in Hazara-1 circle.

The team also recovered Rs1.39 million recovered from defaulters besides replacing three defective meters in the area.

He said 18 meters were checked and added that operation would continue indiscriminately.

