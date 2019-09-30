UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pesco Intensifies Drive Against Power Pilferage, Dues In Province

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 01:22 PM

Pesco intensifies drive against power pilferage, dues in province

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company(PESCO) has intensified drive against illegal use of electricity and dues throughout the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company(PESCO) has intensified drive against illegal use of electricity and dues throughout the province. Task forces of Pesco Mardan Circle carried out recently overnight raids in areas of Ghari Kapora,Shiekh Maltoon, Takhtbai & Gojar Ghari sub divisions.

According to spokesperson, Pesco task forces of Ghari Kapora sub division checked areas of 11 KV BalaGhari and removed several direct hooks. One tampered meter was replaced while three meters were shifted to poles.In the areas of Toru subdivision of 11 KV Rural-1 feeder, 3 tampered meters were detected while 4direct hooks were removed from lines.

In areas of Takhtbai subdivision of 11 KV Takhtbai feeder, 5 tampered meters were detected and 2 direct hooks removed. In the areas of Par Hoti sub division of 11 KV Pohan feeder, Pesco teams removed four direct hooks and 4 tempered were meters detected.

Pesco statement said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue in the province. The Pesco once again warned people to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation, due to which PESCO has to face huge financial & line losses. The practice also caused frequent power break downs.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Company Mardan Circle From PESCO

Recent Stories

Zulfiqar excels on day three, while, all three mat ..

4 minutes ago

Azhar, Salman centuries put Central Punjab in comm ..

32 minutes ago

Aerial firing incidents claim two lives; FIRs lodg ..

27 minutes ago

Volkswagen faces first mammoth diesel lawsuit on h ..

27 minutes ago

NAB rules amendments: Draft sent to ministries for ..

27 minutes ago

Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia to jointly launch 'B ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.