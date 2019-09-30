Pesco intensifies drive against power pilferage, dues in province

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company(PESCO) has intensified drive against illegal use of electricity and dues throughout the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company(PESCO) has intensified drive against illegal use of electricity and dues throughout the province. Task forces of Pesco Mardan Circle carried out recently overnight raids in areas of Ghari Kapora,Shiekh Maltoon, Takhtbai & Gojar Ghari sub divisions.

According to spokesperson, Pesco task forces of Ghari Kapora sub division checked areas of 11 KV BalaGhari and removed several direct hooks. One tampered meter was replaced while three meters were shifted to poles.In the areas of Toru subdivision of 11 KV Rural-1 feeder, 3 tampered meters were detected while 4direct hooks were removed from lines.

In areas of Takhtbai subdivision of 11 KV Takhtbai feeder, 5 tampered meters were detected and 2 direct hooks removed. In the areas of Par Hoti sub division of 11 KV Pohan feeder, Pesco teams removed four direct hooks and 4 tempered were meters detected.

Pesco statement said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue in the province. The Pesco once again warned people to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation, due to which PESCO has to face huge financial & line losses. The practice also caused frequent power break downs.