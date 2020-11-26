Pesco intensifies drive against power theft

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has intensified drive against power theft and defaulters across the province

In this connection, the company's spokesman says task forces of City Division D I Khan has recovered Rs0.

69 million from defaulters besides removing 40 direct hooks in the areas of City 2 division D I Khan, Cantt sub division,Tank sub division, Karak sub division and Domail sub division.

He said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue, indiscriminately.