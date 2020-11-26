Pesco Intensifies Drive Against Power Theft
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has intensified drive against power theft and defaulters across the province.
In this connection, the company's spokesman says task forces of City Division D I Khan has recovered Rs0.
69 million from defaulters besides removing 40 direct hooks in the areas of City 2 division D I Khan, Cantt sub division,Tank sub division, Karak sub division and Domail sub division.
He said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue, indiscriminately.