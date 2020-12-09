Pesco intensifies drive against power theft, defaulters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has intensified drive against power theft and defaulters across the province.

The company's spokesman said that in this connection the Pesco teams conducted operations in areas of 11 KV Shekhan feeder of Pesco College Town sub division on Wednesday, removing more than 44 direct hooks.

Similarly during operation one span LT conductor was removed.

He said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue till its elimination.