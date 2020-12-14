PESCO intensifies drive against power theft, defaulters

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has expedited drive against illegal use of electricity and defaulters across the province.

In this regard, the task forces of Pesco, Mardan Circle recently carried out raids in the areas of Cantt Sub Division and removed 11 direct hooks in areas of Majidabad and Dosara.

In the areas of Kashkorona, ParHoti of Par Hoti 12 direct hooks were removed and 12 and 7 defective meters replaced. The PESCO teams also recovered Rs.50000 from power pilferers.

It said the drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue and warned consumers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation due to which PESCO has to face huge financial & line losses.