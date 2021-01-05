UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pesco Issue Posting, Transfers Orders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

Pesco issue posting, transfers orders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company on Tuesday issued posting and transfer orders of its various officers in the larger interest of customers.

According to notification issued here Muhammad Zia Ul Haq has been posted as Assistant Store Manager Field Store Pesco Maradan while Syed Kamal Ali Shah as Assistant Manager (MP&) Pesco headquarters.

It says that Riaz Ahmad has been posted as Assistant Store Manager Field Store Pesco Swat.

More Stories From Pakistan

