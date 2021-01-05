Pesco issue posting, transfers orders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company on Tuesday issued posting and transfer orders of its various officers in the larger interest of customers.

According to notification issued here Muhammad Zia Ul Haq has been posted as Assistant Store Manager Field Store Pesco Maradan while Syed Kamal Ali Shah as Assistant Manager (MP&) Pesco headquarters.

It says that Riaz Ahmad has been posted as Assistant Store Manager Field Store Pesco Swat.