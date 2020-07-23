Pesco issues posting, transfers orders of officers

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has issued posting and transfers orders of Xens (BPS-18) in order to facilitate consumers more efficiently.

According to the orders notification Nadeem Afridi has been posted as SE Pesco Swabi Circle, Wajid Ali as Xen Mardan-2 Division, Muhammad Riyaz as Xen City Rural Division Peshawar, Ikram Ullah Shaheen as Xen T&G Division Peshawar and Muhammad Tahir has been posted as Xen Training center Charsadda.

Similarly, Younas Khan has been posted as DCM Peshawar Circle, Irshad Anwar as DCM Swabi Circle, Nisar Ali as Deputy Manager Ware House Peshawar Fiaz Ur Rehman as Xen Swabi-1 Division and Hameed Gul as DDT Pesco Swabi Circle.

The officers have taken the charge of their new assignments.

Chief Executive PESCO has directed these officers to work with zeal, spirit and must discharge their duties with devotion and honesty.