Pesco issues power shut down notice for maintenance work in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company Limited ( PESCO) has issued a power shut down notice due to maintenance work on July 21.

According to press release, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pindi Road Kohat Grid Station on 21stJuly from 6AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVKDA Hospatal, Cadet College, City 2, Barh, SIE feeder will face inconveniences.