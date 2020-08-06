PESCO issues Power shut down notices across KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Due to installation of power Transformer at 132 KV Jehngira Grid Station on August 9, from 7.00 AM to August 13, 7.00 AM, resultantly during this period additional load management will be carried out on 11 KV PTC, KKK, Mian Essa, Jehngira Town, Leather Teny, Sheet Glass, Manki and Jalbai feeders.

Director General PR, Shaukat Afzal, in a PESCO release issued here on Thursday stated this. Due to maintenance work, power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Shahibagh Grid Station on August 11 and August 13 from 8.00 AM to 1.00PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Naguman, Khazana, Takhtaband feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on August 11 and 13 from 8.00 AM to 1.00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Industrial Naguman, Haryana 1, Daudzai 1,2, Khazana, KSM, Old Naguman feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Chakdara Controlling Breaker on August 9 from 7.00 AM to August 10, 7.00 PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Chakdara, Batkhela Chakdara, Mardan-Chakdaraa Transmission Line, Jaban P/H Chakdara, Chakdaraa-Saidu Sharif Transmission Line, Timergara-Chakdara Transmission Line will face inconveniences.

220 KV Chakdara�Chakdara Old Transmission Line, Chakdara�Chakdara New Transmission Line and 66 KV Timergara, Dir and Chukyatan grid connected feeders will face inconveniences. Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Timergara Controlling Breaker on August 9 from 8.00 AM to 2.00 PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Timergara grid connected feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Kalabagh-Trug-Tajazai Transmission Line on August 10 from 6.00 AM to August 13, 2.00 PM, resultantly consumers of 66 KV Tajazai grid connected feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Cahrsadda Grid Station on August 10 to 13 from 8.00 AM to 2.00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Charsadda 1,2,3,4, Prang 1, 2, Industrial, Turngzai, Rehman CNG, Rajjar Old , Turangzai Baba Town feeders will face inconveniences.