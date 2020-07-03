PESCO issues power shut down schedule across KP

Due to maintenance work, the power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantonment Grid Station on July 5 from 8.00 AM to 12.00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Saddar Road, Hayat Shaheed Teaching Hospital, Islamia College, PAF, Tehkal Payan, Commercial 1, 2 feeders would face inconveniences

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Due to maintenance work, the power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantonment Grid Station on July 5 from 8.00 AM to 12.00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Saddar Road, Hayat Shaheed Teaching Hospital, Islamia College, PAF, Tehkal Payan, Commercial 1, 2 feeders would face inconveniences.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on July 7 from 9.00 AM to 1.00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Khazana,Sarbilandpura, Dalazak, Naguman, Daudzai 1 feeders would face inconveniences.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Charsadda Grid Station on July 6 from 9.

00 AM to 12.00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Charsadda 1, 4, Prang 1, 2, Rajar feeders would face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Karak Grid Station on July 6 from 8.00 AM to 10.00 AM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mir Sahib Khan, Ahmad Wala, High Way feeders would face inconveniences.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Karak Grid Station on July 6 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Karak 1, 2, Chokara, Bogra, Latamber feeders would face inconveniences.