PESCO Issues Power Shutdown Notice

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2023 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) PESCO authorities have notified power shutdown in various areas of the city, Mardan , Swat , D. I Khan due to necessary repair and maintenance work.

According to Pesco here on Tuesday, power supply would remain suspended due to maintenance work, power supply will remain suspended from Hayatabat Grid Station on 16th November from 9AM to 1 PM, resultantly consumers of Hayatabad 11,12,13,14,Deans Heights, Khyber 2, Shaukat Khanam Hospital, Khyber 1 feeders will face inconvenience

Power supply will remain suspended from Hayatabad Grid Station on 16th November from 1 PM to 5 PM, resultantly consumer of Hayatabad 13,10,6, Hayatabad Old, I M Sciences, PC Hotal , Phase 6,1 Hayatabad 15 feeders will face inconvenience-.

Similarly,power supply will remain suspended from Mardan Grid Station on 16th and 18th November from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM, resultantly consumer of Mohabatabad, Shaikh Maltoon, Express, Industrial , SIDB, Janabad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, New Charsadda Road, New Manga, Saleem Khan, Gujar Ghari, Town, Muslim Abad, New Saleem Khan, Bacha Khan, MED, Benazir Children Hospital, Muhabatabad Road, Nissata Road, Sheikh Maltoon , Ahmat Abad, Misri Abad, PRC, Eid Ghah, Green Area , New Sheikh Maltoon feeders will face inconvenience

Power Supply will remain suspended from Besham Grid Station on 16th and 18th November from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumer of Maira, Besham feeders and 33 KV Pattan and Thakot grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from Mengora Grid Station on 16th and 18th November from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumer of Malam Jaba, Express Saidu Hospital, Bandai, Mengora 1,2,3,4, Kabal , Nawa Kali, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Odigram, Kabal 4,Matta 2, Faiza Ghat, Kabal 2, Gulda, Marghuzar, Saidu Hospital, Kabal 3, Gogdara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Singar, MES, Haji Baba, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shah Dara, Hospital Express, Ajrang, Daryal feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from D.I.Khan Grid Station on 15th November from 8 AM to 4 PM, resultantly consumer of Kulachi,Tank, Darban feeders will face inconvenience-

