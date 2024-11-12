Pesco issues power shutdown notice

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Pesco authorities have notified power shutdown in areas of Peshawar, Havelian , D I Khan and Haripur due to maintenance work.

According to Pesco, power supply will remain suspended from Sheikh Muhammadi-Turbela Power House Cricut on 13, 15 ,18 and 19 November from 7:30 AM to 4:00 PM, resultantly consumers 132 KV Peshawar University , Peshawar Cantt, Peshawar Industrial, Jamrud, Regi Model Town, Hayatabad, Rehman Baba, Peshawar City, Musa Zai , 66 KV Badbair, Shahi Bagh, Shabqadar, Warsak grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from Kholian Bala Grid Station on 14, 18, 21 and 25th from 8:00 AM to 2:00 AM, resultantly consumers Sajikot, City Havelian, Town Havelian, Kokal, Industrial 1, Kholian, Jabri, Thary AD, INF Brigade, Saray Salah, Sungar, Rehana, Begra feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from Haripur Grid Station on 14 ,19, 23 and 25 November from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers Panian 1,2, Kot 1,2, Chamba, Zeb Pharma, PIDC, Phospate, KTS 1,2, Swabi Mera 1,2, Town 1,2,3,4,5, Panian 2, SNK, Judicial Complex, Banyan, SIRYA, Baldher, Pak Austria, NRTC, T&T, Mirpur 1, Rehana 1, TIP feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from D.I.Khan Grid Station on 14,18,21,24 and 26 November from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers Jamundo Wala, Khakwani, Hajianwal, Muslim Bazar, Gud Gud, Town Hall, Old Sabzi Mandi, Qsaban, Besaki Ground, DDA, Agra Road, Droban Chungi, , Green Town, Zafar Abad, Tank Road, Faqirabad, Islamia Colony, Kanira Darwaza, Eid Ghah, Circular Road, Saddar Bazar, Jagjan Wala, Awan, Gebi, Lang Khari Shah, Bhali Shamali, CRBC Colony, Deyal Road, Basti , Wando Hagnawaz, Yarak, Mugim Shah, Roodi Khel, Gailto, Barki Abad, Gulshan Colony, Qutab Colony Tank feeders will face inconvenience.

APP/mds/