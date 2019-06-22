UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PESCO Issues Power Shutdown Notice

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 06:35 PM

PESCO issues power shutdown notice

Due to Maintenance work power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on June 24, 26 and 27 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Islamia Collage, Tehkal, Commercial 2, University Town, KTH, PAF feeder would face inconveniences

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Due to Maintenance work power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on June 24, 26 and 27 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Islamia Collage, Tehkal, Commercial 2, University Town, KTH, PAF feeder would face inconveniences.

Similarly, power supply would remain suspended from from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on June 23 and 25 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Agriculture , Malakanddher, Engineering, University Campus, Canal Town, Regi and Gulabad feeders would face inconveniences, said a release issued by PESCO authorities here on Saturday.

Power Supply would be remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on June 25 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, resultantly extra load management would be carried out on 132 KV Haripur and Havalian grid stations.

Power Supply would be remain suspended from 132 KV Balakot Grid Station on June 26 from 9:00 AM to 5:00PM, resultantly extra load management would be carried out on 132 KV Balakot, Muzzafarabad, Noseri, Rampura grid stations.

Related Topics

Peshawar Agriculture Haripur Balakot June From PESCO

Recent Stories

President issues resolution to raise women’s rep ..

6 minutes ago

Four gamblers arrested in Kohat

1 minute ago

Two killed of gas suffocation in coal mine

1 minute ago

Amir of Qatar arrives to a red carpet welcome

1 minute ago

Party had introduced Benazir Income Support Progra ..

8 minutes ago

National Assembly continues budget debate as legis ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.