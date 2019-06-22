PESCO issues power shutdown notice

Due to Maintenance work power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on June 24, 26 and 27 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Islamia Collage, Tehkal, Commercial 2, University Town, KTH, PAF feeder would face inconveniences

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Due to Maintenance work power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on June 24, 26 and 27 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Islamia Collage, Tehkal, Commercial 2, University Town, KTH, PAF feeder would face inconveniences.

Similarly, power supply would remain suspended from from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on June 23 and 25 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Agriculture , Malakanddher, Engineering, University Campus, Canal Town, Regi and Gulabad feeders would face inconveniences, said a release issued by PESCO authorities here on Saturday.

Power Supply would be remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on June 25 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, resultantly extra load management would be carried out on 132 KV Haripur and Havalian grid stations.

Power Supply would be remain suspended from 132 KV Balakot Grid Station on June 26 from 9:00 AM to 5:00PM, resultantly extra load management would be carried out on 132 KV Balakot, Muzzafarabad, Noseri, Rampura grid stations.