PESCO issues power shutdown notice

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Due to necessary maintenance work, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nishat Tarbela Grid Station on September 30 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Gahzi feeders will face inconveniences, said PESCO authorities here on Tuesday.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nishat Tarbela Grid Station on September 26 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVJhamra feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KVBannu Grid Station on September 30 from 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Fatima khel 1,2, Nurar 2,3, Bazar Ahmad Khan, Mandan 2 feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshera City Grid Station on September 23. 25 and 30 resultantly Kheshki Express, Kabul River, Company Bagh feeders will face inconveniences.