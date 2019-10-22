UrduPoint.com
Pesco Issues Power Shutdown Notice

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 05:23 PM

Pesco authorities have notified power shutdown in various areas of provincial metropolis, Kohat, Mardan, Nowshera, Khawazakhela and Maidan due to necessary maintenance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Pesco authorities have notified power shutdown in various areas of provincial metropolis, Kohat, Mardan, Nowshera, Khawazakhela and Maidan due to necessary maintenance.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad-Jamrud Transmission Line on 23rd October from 1100 AM to 1:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Peshawar University grid connected feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on 23rd October from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Landi Arbab 1,2,3 and Nodeha Payan feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Khwazakhela Grid Station on 23rd October from 8;00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Charbagh, Charbagh Express, Bandra, Shin, Khela, Shangla, Shawar, Chuprial, Shawar Express, Duresh khela and Matta feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Madyan Grid Station on 23rd October from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Rahat Kot and Madyan feeders would face inconveniences.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshera City Grid Station on 23rd October from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV NSR Medical Camplex, Bara Banda New, Kheshki Express, Mardan Industrial, Rashakai 2, Ziarat Kaka Sb, Compny Bagh, Industrial Risalpur, Tehsil Road, Pir Sabaq, Kabul River , Old Bara Banda, NMC, Tehsil Road,Gee Mill, Nowsheera feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Nishat Grid Station on 23rd October from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Jhamra feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV KDA Khohat Grid Station on 23rd October from 8;00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV City 1, Gamkot, MES Kohat, OTS Kohatfeeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Mattani Grid Station on 23rd October from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Telaband, Maryamzai, Old Aza Khel, Darwazgai, FATA University feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Timergara Grid Station on 23rd October from 8:00AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Timergara Old, Timergara New, Maidan, Timergara Express, Odigram, Balambad, Lal Qilla, Toormang, Akhakhel, Khal, New Mayar, Old Mayar, Daushkhel, Ghazi, Ghar Shamozai, Gazi Baba, Warsak, DHQ Timergara, Toormang 1, Summer Bagh feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Swabi Grid Station on 23rd October from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Totalai, Nawah kale, Gol Sher Khan, Bamkhel, Palodand, Maini, Char Bagh, Mansabdar, Rural, Zaida, Sheikh Jana, Swabi City, Khadu Khel, Shah Mansoor feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Dhobian Grid Station on 23rd October from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Yar Hussain, Dolat, Dhobian, Tarakai, Sodher, Jamra, Gumbat, Nawa Kale feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on 23rd October from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV KTS 1,2, SNK, Panian 2, Town 2,3, Swabi Mera, Zeb Pharma and Chamba feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar Grid Station on 23rd October from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Suraj Gali feeders would face inconveniences.

