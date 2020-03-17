UrduPoint.com
PESCO Issues Power Shutdown Notice

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 05:53 PM

PESCO issues power shutdown notice

PESCO authorities have notified power suspension in various areas of provincial metropolis, Haripur and Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ):PESCO authorities have notified power suspension in various areas of provincial metropolis, Haripur and Chitral.

According to PESCO, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sheikh Muhammadi, Bara-Peshawar University Transmission Line on 19 March from 9 a.m to 4 p.m, resultantly additional load management will be carried out on 11 KV feeders emanating from 132 KV Peshawar University, Jamrud, Peshawar Industrial grid.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan 2 Grid Station on 18, ,25,28 and March 31 from 9 a.m to 3 p.m, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shahdand, Babini, Col Jawad, will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Burhan Grid Station on March 18 from 9 a.m to 5 p.m, resultantly additional load management will be carried out on 11 KV feeders emanating from 132 KV Haripur, Havellian, Hattar, Nishat Tarbela, Gadoon Amazai, Right Bank Tarbela, and 66 KV Haripur and Havellian grid.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on March 18 from 9 a.m to 3 p.m resultantly consumers of 11 KV KTS1,2, SNK, Swabi Mewa, Town 2,3, Panian 2, Baldher, New Khanpur, T&T Colony will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Bannu Grid Station on March 18 from 9 a.m to 5 p.m, resultantly consumers of 11 KV janikhel, Domale 1,2, Wazir 2,3, University, AKD College will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Golen Gol-Chitral Transmission Line on March 18 from 9:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m, resultantly additional load management will be carried out on 11 KV feeders emanating from 132 KV Jutilasht and Drosh grid.

