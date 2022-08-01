PESCO issues power shutdown notices for D.I Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) here on Monday issued power shutdown notice for Dera Ismail Khan districts due to repair work on electricity feeders.

Power supply will remain suspended from132 KV Pezu Grid Station on August 2 to August 6 from 6 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Pai, Lungar Khel, Khyber feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from132KV University D.I Khan Grid Station on August 2 to August 4 from 07AM to 12PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Qureshi Mor, Fateh, Kulachi Wala and Chashma Mill feeders will face inconvenience.