Pesco Issues Power Shutdown Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 04:27 PM

Owing to installation of power transformer at 132 KV grid station on August 26, consumers of 33KV Thakot and Pattan grid stations link to 11 KV Bisham 1,2,3, Thakot, Dubair and Daso feeders will face inconveniences from 9 a.m to 8 p.m for 13 days, a Pesco notification said here on Tuesday

