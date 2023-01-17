PESCO issues power shutdown schedule

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) here on Tuesday announced power shutdown schedule for Mardan, Daggar, DIKhan, Haripur, Kurram and Miramshah, due to maintenance work on power distribution lines.

In a press statement, power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Mardan-II Grid Station on January 18 from 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Shah Dhandh, Bala Ghari, Dolat Zai, Dang Baba, Zaindo, Toru, Shankar, Tawas, and Gaju Khan feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Dhobian-Hussai Controlling Breaker on January 18 from 10:00 AM to 01:00PM, resultantly consumers of132 KV Hussai and Daggar grid connected 11KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KVD.I.Khan Grid Station on January 18 from 08:30 AM to 04:30PM, resultantly consumers of 132KV D.

I.Khan and 66KV Bandh Kurai grid connected 11KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Khaolian Bala-Haripur Transmission Line on January 18 from 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 66KV Haripur and Havelian grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Kurrum Ghari Grid Station on January 18 from 09:30 AM to 01:30 PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Airport and Nourar feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 220KV Bannu Grid Station January 18 from 08:00 AM to 04:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 132KV Mir Ali, Miramshah, Razmak and 66 KV Kurram Ghari grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.