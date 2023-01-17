UrduPoint.com

PESCO Issues Power Shutdown Schedule

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2023 | 04:50 PM

PESCO issues power shutdown schedule

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) here on Tuesday announced power shutdown schedule for Mardan, Daggar, DIKhan, Haripur, Kurram and Miramshah, due to maintenance work on power distribution lines.

In a press statement, power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Mardan-II Grid Station on January 18 from 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Shah Dhandh, Bala Ghari, Dolat Zai, Dang Baba, Zaindo, Toru, Shankar, Tawas, and Gaju Khan feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Dhobian-Hussai Controlling Breaker on January 18 from 10:00 AM to 01:00PM, resultantly consumers of132 KV Hussai and Daggar grid connected 11KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KVD.I.Khan Grid Station on January 18 from 08:30 AM to 04:30PM, resultantly consumers of 132KV D.

I.Khan and 66KV Bandh Kurai grid connected 11KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Khaolian Bala-Haripur Transmission Line on January 18 from 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 66KV Haripur and Havelian grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Kurrum Ghari Grid Station on January 18 from 09:30 AM to 01:30 PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Airport and Nourar feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 220KV Bannu Grid Station January 18 from 08:00 AM to 04:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 132KV Mir Ali, Miramshah, Razmak and 66 KV Kurram Ghari grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Electricity Company Mardan Haripur Daggar Havelian January From PESCO Airport

Recent Stories

Two new Korean companies join Abu Dhabi’s innova ..

Two new Korean companies join Abu Dhabi’s innovation ecosystem

6 minutes ago
 MoHAP claims 2022 Global Excellence Award for best ..

MoHAP claims 2022 Global Excellence Award for best website

6 minutes ago
 Ahmed Al Sayegh discusses strengthening bilateral ..

Ahmed Al Sayegh discusses strengthening bilateral relations with Prime Minister ..

6 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets President of South Korea

Mohammed bin Rashid meets President of South Korea

6 minutes ago
 DMCC, Ellington Properties partner to launch AED1. ..

DMCC, Ellington Properties partner to launch AED1.2 billion new residential deve ..

21 minutes ago
 DFM concludes its investor roadshow in New York

DFM concludes its investor roadshow in New York

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.