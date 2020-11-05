UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pesco Issues Power Suspension Notice In KP

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Pesco issues power suspension notice in KP

Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) Thursday issued power shutdown notices for different areas of the province due to maintenance work power on grid station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) Thursday issued power shutdown notices for different areas of the province due to maintenance work power on grid stations.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar City Grid Station on November 6, 12, 21, and 25 from 09:00am to 12:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Gulbahar-II feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on November 7, 14, 21, and 26 from 08:00am to 12:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Kohati Gate feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Dhobiyan Station on November 7 from 09:00am to 04:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Dargai, Ghumbat, and Sodher feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Nowshehra Citty Grid Station on November 9 from 09:00am to 05:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Tehsil Road, PAF-II, SJ Mill, Abakhel, Axillary, Nowshehra, Pir Sabaq, Company Bagh, Resalpur Cantt, PAF 1, and Old Bara Bandha feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Tank Grid Station on November 9 from 9:30am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV City 2, Mulazai 2, Umerada, and Kot Azampur feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Shabqadar Grid Station on November 9 from 09:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Umerzai, Tangi, Nusrat zai, Mera tangi feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Gumbat Grid Station on November 9 from 09:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Patiyala, and New Ghumbat feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Amankot Grid Station on November 7, 8, 14, 16, 23, 27 and 30 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Marghuzar, Marghuzar 1,2,3,4, Gulkadra, Takhtabad, Bhandhai, Saidu Sharif, Shaidu Hospital, Qamber, Malamjaba, and Barikot-II feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Barikot Grid Station on November 7, 8, 14, 16, 23, 27 and 30 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Mayar, Shamozai, Barikot, Zarakhela, and Musa Khel feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Timergara Grid Station on November 7, 8, 14, 16, 23, 27 and 30 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Samer Bagh, Old Mayar, Old Timergara, Mian Baba Shekhan, Dush Khela, Odigram, Timergara-II, Lal Qila, Aka Khel, Warsak, and DHQ Timergara feeders will face in conveniences.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Company Road Saidu Tank Dargai Timergara Tangi Barikot Bagh November From PESCO

Recent Stories

Dr. Amir Liaqat, his wife Syeda Tuba Amir test pos ..

6 minutes ago

UVAS arranged Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference, cr ..

9 minutes ago

Members of outgoing, newly elected SCBA members ca ..

2 minutes ago

Russia eases punishment for activist over Putin ma ..

2 minutes ago

Malaysian companies highly positive on China marke ..

2 minutes ago

World 'Tsunami Awareness Day' marked

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.