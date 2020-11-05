Pesco issues power suspension notice in KP

Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) Thursday issued power shutdown notices for different areas of the province due to maintenance work power on grid station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) Thursday issued power shutdown notices for different areas of the province due to maintenance work power on grid stations.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar City Grid Station on November 6, 12, 21, and 25 from 09:00am to 12:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Gulbahar-II feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on November 7, 14, 21, and 26 from 08:00am to 12:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Kohati Gate feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Dhobiyan Station on November 7 from 09:00am to 04:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Dargai, Ghumbat, and Sodher feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Nowshehra Citty Grid Station on November 9 from 09:00am to 05:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Tehsil Road, PAF-II, SJ Mill, Abakhel, Axillary, Nowshehra, Pir Sabaq, Company Bagh, Resalpur Cantt, PAF 1, and Old Bara Bandha feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Tank Grid Station on November 9 from 9:30am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV City 2, Mulazai 2, Umerada, and Kot Azampur feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Shabqadar Grid Station on November 9 from 09:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Umerzai, Tangi, Nusrat zai, Mera tangi feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Gumbat Grid Station on November 9 from 09:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Patiyala, and New Ghumbat feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Amankot Grid Station on November 7, 8, 14, 16, 23, 27 and 30 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Marghuzar, Marghuzar 1,2,3,4, Gulkadra, Takhtabad, Bhandhai, Saidu Sharif, Shaidu Hospital, Qamber, Malamjaba, and Barikot-II feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Barikot Grid Station on November 7, 8, 14, 16, 23, 27 and 30 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Mayar, Shamozai, Barikot, Zarakhela, and Musa Khel feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Timergara Grid Station on November 7, 8, 14, 16, 23, 27 and 30 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Samer Bagh, Old Mayar, Old Timergara, Mian Baba Shekhan, Dush Khela, Odigram, Timergara-II, Lal Qila, Aka Khel, Warsak, and DHQ Timergara feeders will face in conveniences.