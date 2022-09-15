UrduPoint.com

PESCO Issues Power Suspension Schedule

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2022 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 17th, 20th, 24th and 27th September from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Due to which, consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, New Hayatabad, Health Care Hospital, North West Hospital, RMI, Gul Abad, BIC, Mohmand Steel, North Bottling, Hayatabad Surgical Hospital, Peshawar General Hospital, Shakas 1 feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Phase 7 Grid Station on 17th, 20th, 24th, 27th September from 8 a.m.to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14, Hayatabad Old, Deans Heights, Shaukatl Khanam, Hayatabad 4, PC Hotel, Frontier Ceramics, Frontier Green Wood Cell, Khyber 1,2 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 17th, 20th, 24th, 27th September from 8 a.

m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ring Road, University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering , Regi, Gul Abad, Taj Abad, Agriculture, Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Hayatabad 1, CMB, Abdara, Achini 1,2, Rahat Abad 2, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, academy Town, Secular Road, DHA, Haji Bahadar Khan, Aksari 6, Achini Mera feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Nowshera Grid Station on 17th, 20th, 24th and 27th September from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Manki Sharif, New Cantt, Armar Colony, RA Bazar, Ghee mill, MES, GE Army , Feroz Sons , UET feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Muree Road Abbottabad Grid Station on 16th September from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Thandyani and Rawalkot feeders will face inconvenience.

