PESCO Issues Power Suspension Schedule

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:50 AM

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company(PESCO),due to maintenance work, has announced power shut down schedule, suspending power supply to various localities on March 17 to18

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company(PESCO),due to maintenance work, has announced power shut down schedule, suspending power supply to various localities on March 17 to18.

The company's spokesman said that power supply will remain suspended from 220 KVMardan-Shahibagh Transmission Line on March 17 from 8 am to March 18, 7pm.

As result during this period additional load Management will be carried out on 11 KV feeders emanating from 132 Shahibagh grid. Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KVCharsadda Grid Station on March 17 from 2pm to 7pm and consumers of 11 KVNisatta will face inconveniences in its wake.

He said that PESCO would also shut power supply from 132 KVCharsadda Grid Station on March 18 March from 7am to 2pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KVNisatta will face inconveniences.

Consumers of 11 KV Totalai, Nawa kale, Col Sher Khan, Bamkhel, Maniri, Char Bagh, Mansabdar, Palodand, KhaduKhel, Shah Mansoor, Rural , Zaida, Shekh Jana, Swabi City will experience outages due to power supply suspension from 132 KV Swabi Grid Station on 17th,19th,20thMarch from 9AM to 3PM.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV RB Tarbela Grid Station on 17th,18th,19thMarch from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV New YarHussain, Dolat, Dhobian, Tarakai, Sodher, Gumbat, Nawa Kale will face inconveniences.

