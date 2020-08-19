UrduPoint.com
PESCO Issues Power Suspension Schedule For Maintenance Work

Wed 19th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

PESCO issues power suspension schedule for maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) will suspend power supply to various localities due to maintenance work.

According to schedule, power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on August 24 and 27 from 7AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV KTS 1,2, Sari Naimat Khan, Swabi Maira, Town 1,2,3, Panian 2, Baiyan. Jabrri feeders will face inconveniences.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on August 25 from 7AM to 2PM and as result consumers of 11 KV Panian 1, Kot 2, Chamba, Zeb Pharma, PID feeders will face outages.

On August 23, consumers of 11 KV Solve Tech, FDL, Mian Steel, Ali Steel, Al Hadeed, Neelum Steel, National Steel, Rehmat Steel, Capital Steel, Mujahid Steel, Pak Acomulator, Hattar 1,2,3,4,5,6,8, Wah Noble, SAC, Muree Glass, Biffo, Nomi Steel, Hattar Steel, Coronot food,, Syntonics, Neelum 2, Shadi, Spin Ghar, Mujahid 2, Minrox, Silver Lake, Fareed Steel, Adeel Shabaz, Suraj Gali, Suraj Gali 2, Gujjer Steel feeders will face inconveniences from 7AM to 2PM due to power suspension from 132 KV Hattar Grid StationIt adds power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swabi Grid Station on 24th August from 7AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Totali, Nawa Kale, Col Sher Khan, Bamkhel, Maniri, Char Bagh, Palo Dhand, Khadu Khel, Swabi City feeders will face inconveniences.

