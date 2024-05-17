PESCO Issues Power Suspension Schedule For Peshawar
Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 06:57 PM
Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud grid station on 19th and 25th May from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly,
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud grid station on 19th and 25th May from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Hayatabad 1, 2, 3, 4, 5,New Hayatabad Healthcare Hospital , Health Excellence, Northwest Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, Kacha Garhi, Karkhano, Gul Abad, P.I.C, Hayatabad Surgical, Peshawar General, Foundation Hospital, Wood, Northern Bottling, Industrial Estate, , Express 1,2,3,4, 5, PHA, Omrok, Olympia, Industrial Estate, Mohmand Steel, Al Hafiz, Frontier Tech Wood, PPI 1,2, Mika Steel Express 1,2,3,4, PHA feeders will face inconvenience.
It said that power supply will also remain suspended from Hayatabad Phase 7 Grid Station on 19th and 25th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Green Wood and Frontier Ceramic feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud Grid Station on 19th, 20th and 22nd May from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Taj Abad 2 feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 19th, 20th and 22nd May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taj Abad 2, Taj Abad, Achini Mera 1,2, Hasan Zai, Sufaid Dheri,Old Abdara, New Abdara Road, JAF, Academy Town, Circular Road, DHA, HBK, Askri 6, Commercial Building Abdul Razak feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will remain suspended from RMT Grid Station on 19th, 20th and 22nd May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Safdar Abad 2, RMT, Badizai, Dorani Media colony, Sheikh Yasin and Regi feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 19th, 20th and 22nd May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Tehkal, Islamia College, KTH, Commercial, Jahangir Abad, University Town, NCB, Airport, PAF Base, Saddar Road, Mall Road, MES 1,2, Old MES, Babu Ghari, Marble Industry, SAA, Palosi 1, Behari Colony, Tehkal Payan feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will remain suspended from Pesco Colony Grid Station on 19th, 20th and 22nd May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Bank of Khyber, Scarp 1, ICF, Darmangi, Warsak Road and Jail feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Taru Jabba Grid Station on 18th and 21st May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Scarp, Wapda Colony, PSO, Akbar Pura, New Taru Jabba New feeders will face inconvenience.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
JWG formed to streamline process to enforce ITGO No 1 of 2024
CM Secretariat issues circular clarifying authorized staff
State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 809.7 billion into market
DC Kohat crackdown on unsanitary conditions, encroachments
Russian northeast offensive pushes on as Putin blames Kyiv
Attempts underway to repeat 1987-like situation in IIOJK: Mehbooba Mufti
Police detain golf world No.1 Scheffler outside PGA course
RMC retains overall trophy by securing 90 points in 2nd RMI Sports Gala
KP govt begins wheat procurement from Punjab farmers
Short-term inflation eases further by 1.06 percent
Naseem emphasizes for disposal of hospitals' waste
UoP NCEG dept to organize Earth Science Pakistan conference at Bara Gali
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Secretariat issues circular clarifying authorized staff11 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat crackdown on unsanitary conditions, encroachments11 minutes ago
-
Attempts underway to repeat 1987-like situation in IIOJK: Mehbooba Mufti15 minutes ago
-
KP govt begins wheat procurement from Punjab farmers15 minutes ago
-
Naseem emphasizes for disposal of hospitals' waste36 minutes ago
-
UoP NCEG dept to organize Earth Science Pakistan conference at Bara Gali17 minutes ago
-
E-stamping system collects Rs400bln revenue in Punjab, Sindh, KP36 minutes ago
-
LWMC launches 15-day zero waste campaign in Lahore36 minutes ago
-
Govt not stopped from blocking SIMs of non-filers: IHC36 minutes ago
-
No letup in anti-dengue steps across division: commissioner36 minutes ago
-
TTP terrorist arrested, hand grenade recovered55 minutes ago
-
Holistic policy revamp urgent for promoting solar energy as cheapest power resource: Experts55 minutes ago