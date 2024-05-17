Open Menu

PESCO Issues Power Suspension Schedule For Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 06:57 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud grid station on 19th and 25th May from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly,

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud grid station on 19th and 25th May from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Hayatabad 1, 2, 3, 4, 5,New Hayatabad Healthcare Hospital , Health Excellence, Northwest Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, Kacha Garhi, Karkhano, Gul Abad, P.I.C, Hayatabad Surgical, Peshawar General, Foundation Hospital, Wood, Northern Bottling, Industrial Estate, , Express 1,2,3,4, 5, PHA, Omrok, Olympia, Industrial Estate, Mohmand Steel, Al Hafiz, Frontier Tech Wood, PPI 1,2, Mika Steel Express 1,2,3,4, PHA feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from Hayatabad Phase 7 Grid Station on 19th and 25th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Green Wood and Frontier Ceramic feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud Grid Station on 19th, 20th and 22nd May from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Taj Abad 2 feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 19th, 20th and 22nd May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taj Abad 2, Taj Abad, Achini Mera 1,2, Hasan Zai, Sufaid Dheri,Old Abdara, New Abdara Road, JAF, Academy Town, Circular Road, DHA, HBK, Askri 6, Commercial Building Abdul Razak feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from RMT Grid Station on 19th, 20th and 22nd May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Safdar Abad 2, RMT, Badizai, Dorani Media colony, Sheikh Yasin and Regi feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 19th, 20th and 22nd May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Tehkal, Islamia College, KTH, Commercial, Jahangir Abad, University Town, NCB, Airport, PAF Base, Saddar Road, Mall Road, MES 1,2, Old MES, Babu Ghari, Marble Industry, SAA, Palosi 1, Behari Colony, Tehkal Payan feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Pesco Colony Grid Station on 19th, 20th and 22nd May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Bank of Khyber, Scarp 1, ICF, Darmangi, Warsak Road and Jail feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Taru Jabba Grid Station on 18th and 21st May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Scarp, Wapda Colony, PSO, Akbar Pura, New Taru Jabba New feeders will face inconvenience.

