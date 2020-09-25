Pesco issues power suspension schedule for various localities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday issued power suspension schedule for various localities due to maintenance work.

According to the company's spokesman, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on September 28 and 30 from 8AM to 2PM, as a result, consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 5,7,8,11,12, Ciel Wood feeders will face inconveniences.

Similarly, consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,3,4,5, Northwest Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, RMT 1,2, PIC feeders will face outages due to power suspension from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on September 27 and 28 from 8AM to 2PM.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on September 28 and 30 from 8AM to 2PM, as a result, consumers of 11 KV BeriBagh, Rashid Ghari, SurizaiBala, Akhoon Abad, Ring Road 2, PAF Express , Kohat Road , WazirBagh feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on September 26 from 7AM to 6PM, as a result, consumers of 11 KVBeriBagh, Ring Road, Urmer 2, Surizai, Phandu Road 2, feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KVSachiChashma Grid Station on September 28 from 9AM to 3PM, as a result, consumers of 11 KVNishat 1, Pajagai, Chughalmatti, Benazir Woman University, Opazai, Scarp; New Nishat 2 feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on September 28 and 30 from 7AM to 1PM, as a result, consumers of 11 KV Marghuzar, Mingora 1,2,3,4, GulKada, Takhta Band, Sangar, Bandai, Barikot, Saidu Sharif. Shandra, Saidu Baba, Sinior, Kabal 1,2,3,4, Gogdara, Ajrang, MalamJabba, Barikot 2 feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur-BurhanTransmission Line on 28thSeptember from 7AM to 1PM, as a result, consumers of 132 KVHaripru grid connected 11 KV KotNajib 1,2, Town2, Khalabat 2, Khan Pur, Town 1, SwabiMera, Town 3, Panian 1, S.N Khan, Baldher, Phosphate, ZebPharma, T And T Colony, Chamba and 132 KV Havelian grid connected 11 KV City, Kokal, Town, Mirpur 2, Industrial 1, Rehana 2, Khaolian and Jabri feeders will face inconveniences.