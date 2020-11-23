Pesco issues power suspension schedule for various localities

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) would suspend power supply to various localities of the province due to necessary maintenance work.

According to the company's spokesman power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV JamrudGrid Station on 24th,28th,30th November from 9AM to 12PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kacha Gharifeeders will face in conveniences.

He said that consumers of 11 KVKhyber 2, Hayatabad 15 feeders would face power suspension from 9AM to 12PM on these days.

Other areas consumers of 11 KVGull Abad feeders, 11 KV Mathra 2feeders, 11 KV Dara Road, Barafeeders ,11 KV AWT feeders, 11 KV Nowshehra ST, Bara Banda and Khashki Express feeders.

He said power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV ChakdaraGrid Station on 24th November from 9AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Badwan , Ouch, Atimad Steel 1,2, Thana, Jalala, Khan Purfeeders will face inconveniences.

Consumers of 11 KV Express Batkhela, Express Talash, City Chakdara, Asband, Yar Steel, Kotli Gram feeders will face inconveniences due to power suspension from 132 KV ChakdaraGrid Station on 24th November from 2PM to 6PM.