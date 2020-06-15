Pesco issues power suspension schedule for various localities

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Monday issued power suspension scheduled for various localities due to its maintenance work.

According to schedule,power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on June 18 and 20 from 8AM to 2PM and consumers of 11 KV Jail Express feeders would face inconveniences in its wake.

Similarly, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Colony Peshawar Grid Station on June 18 and 20 from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV ICF 2, Warsak Road 2, Shahi Bagh 1 feeders would face inconveniences.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on June 18 and 20 from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Bashir Abad 1 feeders would face inconveniences.

Consumers of 11 KV Panian 1, Kot 2, Chamba, Zeb Pharma, PIDC,Mirpur 1, NRTC feeders will face power outage on June 18 and 20 from 8AM to 2PM on account of power suspension from from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station.