PESCO issues safety advisory during rainy season

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Saturday urged its field staff and the common people to follow safety measures during the rainy season as the risks of accidents increase manifold when the staff get on with the lines amid rain.

The Pesco spokesperson has appealed to the public to keep their children and livestock away from electricity and Wapda installations, poles, and wires etc. during the rainy season and immediately report to the Wapda staff if they notice any broken or dangerous wires.

In the advisory, he asked the people to not touch electric poles and wires without the protective equipment. He also asked the people not to spread clothes on metal wires to get them dry as they are easily electrified; use rope or cord instead to be safe from accidents.

Moreover, he added, never tie cattle to electric poles and their supporting wires or under high tension wires. "Do not touch electrical switches, wires and appliances with bare feet or wet hands", and do not touch pedestal fan, water motor etc. without switching them off."The spokesman has urged that if anyone from the public notices a broken wire, they should not get close to it and immediately contact the helpline or the phone numbers given on the electricity bills. Such complaints could also be registered via phone with the special crisis management cell established at Pesco headquarters.