PESCO Khyber Circle removes 44 direct hooks in Bara, Shiekh Muhammadi, Masho Gagar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Task Forces of Khyber Circle during crackdown against power pilferage in the areas connected with 11KV Shiekh Muhammadi feeder removed 44 direct hooks.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, on the directions of Chief Executive Pesco, the task forces of Khyber Circle accompanied by heavy contingent of police raided the areas of Bara, Shiekh Muhammadi, Ghareebabad, Shiekhaan, Sangu, Badabair and Masho Gagar. The team removed 44 direct hooks and sent the Names of responsible persons to concerned police station for registering FIR against them.

A spokesman of PESCO has said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue and warned power pilferers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation that on one hand inflicts financial losses on the company and on the other the whole distribution system gets overloaded and the general public faces inconvenience of frequent power breakdowns.