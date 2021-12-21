UrduPoint.com

PESCO Khyber Circle Task Force Carries Out Night Time Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 05:06 PM

PESCO Khyber Circle Task force carries out night time operation

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Khyber Circle Task Forces Tuesday carried out night time operation against power pilferage, illegal use of electricity and removed direct hooks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Khyber Circle Task Forces Tuesday carried out night time operation against power pilferage, illegal use of electricity and removed direct hooks.

On the directions of Chief Executive PESCO, the Task Forces of PESCO Khyber Circle carried out night time raids in the areas of 11 KV Sheikhan Feeder against direct connections and in the areas of College Town Sub Division Kohat where a lot of direct hooks were removed and FIRs have been lodged against pilferers.

PESCO warned power pilferers to stop using illegal use of electricity in the larger interest of nation otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Company Kohat Circle PESCO

Recent Stories

NATO Increases Scale of Drills Near Russia, Uses S ..

NATO Increases Scale of Drills Near Russia, Uses Strategic Aviation - Shoigu

49 seconds ago
 Israel lawmakers approve US travel ban to curb Omi ..

Israel lawmakers approve US travel ban to curb Omicron

51 seconds ago
 Washington to give additional $580 mn in internati ..

Washington to give additional $580 mn in international Covid aid

52 seconds ago
 Russian Military Unit in Syria Guarantor of Peace ..

Russian Military Unit in Syria Guarantor of Peace in Country - Shoigu

55 seconds ago
 Fifth Kupol Spacecraft of Missile Attack Warning S ..

Fifth Kupol Spacecraft of Missile Attack Warning System Launched Into Space - Sh ..

4 minutes ago
 Court adjourns references against Gilani, Ahsan Iq ..

Court adjourns references against Gilani, Ahsan Iqbal till Jan 12

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.