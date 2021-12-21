PESCO Khyber Circle Task force carries out night time operation

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Khyber Circle Task Forces Tuesday carried out night time operation against power pilferage, illegal use of electricity and removed direct hooks.

On the directions of Chief Executive PESCO, the Task Forces of PESCO Khyber Circle carried out night time raids in the areas of 11 KV Sheikhan Feeder against direct connections and in the areas of College Town Sub Division Kohat where a lot of direct hooks were removed and FIRs have been lodged against pilferers.

PESCO warned power pilferers to stop using illegal use of electricity in the larger interest of nation otherwise strict action would be taken against them.