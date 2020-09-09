UrduPoint.com
Pesco Khyber Circle Task Forces Removes 58 Direct Hooks

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 06:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The task forces of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Wednesday conducted operation against power pilferage, removing 58 direct hooks in Khyber circle.

The company spokesman said that on the directions of Chief Executive PESCO, drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues has been intensified throughout the province.

In this regard, he added that task forces of Pesco Khyber Circle carried out raids in the different areas of Pastakai Kandao, Sarwakee Kandao Ghari, Sarband and Badabair.

He said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue, indiscriminately.

