PESCO Khyber launches nighttime operation on power pilferers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) Khyber Circle Task Force conducted nighttime operation on power pilferages and removed 15 direct hooks and lodged FIR against 5 persons for power theft.

The task force carried out an operation in the areas of 11KV Shiekh Mohammadi feeder and arrested five persons for using illegal electricity.

The operation was carried out on the directives of Chief Executive PESCO to nab the elements involved in power pilferages. He said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue and warned electricity stealers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation due to which power distribution systems get overloaded and the general public faces inconvenience of frequent power breakdowns.