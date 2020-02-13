Pesco, KP govt agree on Pehur hydropower wheeling modal

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid Thu 13th February 2020 | 04:15 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) have agreed in principle to sign an agreement for providing electricity to industrial units of the province from 18MW Pehur hydropower project at cheaper rates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) have agreed in principle to sign an agreement for providing electricity to industrial units of the province from 18MW Pehur hydropower project at cheaper rates.

Advisor to Chief Minister on Energy and Power Himyatullah Khan said in a statement that signing ceremony of the agreement on Pesco Pehur wheeling modal would be held at CM House, next week.

He said that Pesco board of directors had accorded approval to the KP government's Pehur wheeling modal under which cheaper electricity would be provided to industrial units of the province including Gadun Textile Mills Limited, Premier Chip Board Industries, AJ Textile Mills and Charrot Cement.

He described that agreement was a revolutionary step of the KP government and it would give boost to business activities and provide investment and job opportunities, he added.

He said the government was taking steps in the right direction towards achieving goals in energy sector which was included in the priorities of the government.



