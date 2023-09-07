PESCO launches crackdown against power pilferers in DIKhan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The task forces of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday conducted raids against 'Kunda' mafia in the different areas of the city, removed direct hooks, issued warnings, and registered cases against those involved in power pilferage.

According to the details, Assistant Commissioner Farhan Ahmed along with officials of the PESCO conducted an operation in different areas of the city.

On the instructions of Executive Engineer Pesco Rural Division Shaukatullah Khan Mehsud, under the supervision of SDO Pesco Cantt Sub Division Shakir Hussain and Superintendent Mansoor Khan, the Pesco team carried out a grand operation in Chah Bammu Shah, Chah Syed Munawar Shah and other areas for removing of direct hooks and recovery of arrears.

During the operation, dozens of electricity pilferers were caught red-handed on the spot and Pesco officials given notices to them.

Meanwhile, another team under the supervision of SDO city Inam Ullah Gandapur along with the officials of the revenue department, on the direction of Executive Engineer Pesco city Division Muaz Khan carried out a grand operation in the areas of Multan Road, Gilani town, Muriyali and Tariqabad and removed direct hooks on many poles, and issued notices to 7 consumers for illegal use of electricity and also recovered millions from defaulters.

PESCO officials strictly warned the people not to use electricity by illegal means otherwise strict action would be taken by imposing heavy fines and registering of the cases.