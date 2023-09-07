Open Menu

PESCO Launches Crackdown Against Power Pilferers In DIKhan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2023 | 04:00 PM

PESCO launches crackdown against power pilferers in DIKhan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The task forces of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday conducted raids against 'Kunda' mafia in the different areas of the city, removed direct hooks, issued warnings, and registered cases against those involved in power pilferage.

According to the details, Assistant Commissioner Farhan Ahmed along with officials of the PESCO conducted an operation in different areas of the city.

On the instructions of Executive Engineer Pesco Rural Division Shaukatullah Khan Mehsud, under the supervision of SDO Pesco Cantt Sub Division Shakir Hussain and Superintendent Mansoor Khan, the Pesco team carried out a grand operation in Chah Bammu Shah, Chah Syed Munawar Shah and other areas for removing of direct hooks and recovery of arrears.

During the operation, dozens of electricity pilferers were caught red-handed on the spot and Pesco officials given notices to them.

Meanwhile, another team under the supervision of SDO city Inam Ullah Gandapur along with the officials of the revenue department, on the direction of Executive Engineer Pesco city Division Muaz Khan carried out a grand operation in the areas of Multan Road, Gilani town, Muriyali and Tariqabad and removed direct hooks on many poles, and issued notices to 7 consumers for illegal use of electricity and also recovered millions from defaulters.

PESCO officials strictly warned the people not to use electricity by illegal means otherwise strict action would be taken by imposing heavy fines and registering of the cases.

Related Topics

Multan Peshawar Electricity Company Road From Million PESCO

Recent Stories

Rabdan Academy, DCD collaborate to empower social ..

Rabdan Academy, DCD collaborate to empower social sector

3 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank unveils bespoke solar en ..

Emirates Development Bank unveils bespoke solar energy financing programme

3 minutes ago
 UAE President meets with European Commission Presi ..

UAE President meets with European Commission President

4 minutes ago
 IHC indicts officials in contempt case related to ..

IHC indicts officials in contempt case related to PTI Leader's Detention

1 hour ago
 Infinix Unveils Cutting-Edge Explorer Satellite Co ..

Infinix Unveils Cutting-Edge Explorer Satellite Communication Technology

2 hours ago
 Pak vs SA: Shawaal Zulfiqar added to national squa ..

Pak vs SA: Shawaal Zulfiqar added to national squad for ODI series

3 hours ago
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie knot on Sep ..

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie knot on Sept 24

3 hours ago
 UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector ..

UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector in Ukraine

4 hours ago
 $341 billion in non-oil trade between UAE, G20 cou ..

$341 billion in non-oil trade between UAE, G20 countries: Minister of State for ..

4 hours ago
 Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested ..

Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested for Match-Fixing

4 hours ago
 Air Force Day being observed today with national z ..

Air Force Day being observed today with national zeal

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing ove ..

Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing overall revenue

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan