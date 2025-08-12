PESCO launches new pension management system

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has launched PESCO Pension Management System (PPMS) to ensure swift, transparent and hassle-free processing of pension cases

The landmark development would significantly reduce the processing time for pension applications, eliminating longstanding delays and challenges faced by pensioners under the old system.

With the new initiative, PESCO becomes the first power distribution company to introduce a comprehensive digital pension management system setting a new benchmark in public service efficiency and digital transformation within the power sector.

This software would manage the complete pension process from initial case preparation to final payment and monthly pension disbursements processed through PPMS eliminating the risk of duplicate payments.

