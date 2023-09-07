Open Menu

PESCO Launches Operation Against Electricity Theft

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2023 | 05:45 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ):On the instructions of the Prime Minister and the Minister of Energy, the operation against electricity theft was launched by PESCO here on Thursday.

CEO PESCO Engineer Fazal Rabi has issued crackdown instructions against electricity theft. Electricity theft was the main cause of increasing electricity problems in the country, a spokesperson PESCO said. People have to bear the loss of electricity theft, spokesperson PESCO said.

Formation of task forces by PESCO to eliminate power theft, he added. PESCO task forces were taking action against electricity theft in the respective areas, the spokesperson informed. Heavy fines and FIRs are also being registered against electricity thieves, he said.

In this connection, a Task Force was also constituted. He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's decision to operate against electricity theft and recovery of arrears.

KP Home Department's announcement of Task Force, District, and Tehsil enforcement committees' reorganization continues with all the Committees being established at the district and tehsil level, a notification issued here said.

A grand operation would be conducted against electricity theft and illegal gang mafia and the Task force and committees would play a role in stopping electricity theft and recovery of arrears.

The head of the task force at the provincial level would be the interior secretary, said the notification issued by the chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The task force includes the secretary Energy, secretary Industries, Additional IG Special Branch, and Divisional Commissioners. Illegal electricity connections would be removed with the help of police, and the electricity theft reporting cell would be established in the Assistant Commissioner's Office with dedicated telephone lines so as to receive information from the public about culprits.

Names of the feeder along with losses and details about industrial, and commercial, connections before launching of operation, enforcement teams comprising of local administration, police, concerned XEN, and M&T Division of PESCO would ensure combining of industrial and commercial connection especially targeting high loss feeders (TEC), wherein electricity theft is detected.

FIR to be registered against the culprit under relevant law (Electricity Act) with PESCO representatives would give an application and the police station would register FIR.

On-the-spot removal of equipment was to be ensured at the site of electricity theft and concerned XEN would also ensure that electricity supply is not resumed at the site illegally.

The police would provide necessary security to the field teams to avoid any mishap or law and order situation.

Police to complete the investigation of the FIR registered by the enforcement team within 14 days and submit a copy of Challan, report to REC.

Where departmental collusion was identified during the investigation, or any government official involvement was identified, the same would be reported by DEC to the Provincial Task Force as well as to the Chief PESCO for taking disciplinary action.

DEC will submit a weekly progress report to the sectaries Home, Energy and Power Department, Head of Provincial Task Force in the specified format. The secretary Home and TAs department would arrange bi-weekly meetings of the PTF to review the progress.

Provincial Govt and PESCO would launch a public awareness campaign on electricity theft through print and electronic media before launching of operation. The CEO Office would issue detailed instructions to its lower formations about the process.

