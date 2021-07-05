UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"Pesco Light" Mobile Phone App Launched

Sumaira FH 26 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Monday taking a step forward to facilitate its customers launched Customer Facilitation Portal with the name of " Pesco light".

In a statement, it said the newly developed Customer Facilitation Portal was an Android app that was available on Google Play Store and could be easily downloaded.

Pesco light has eight different features including load management schedule, SMS billing service, lodging complaints, tracking complaint, duplicate electricity bill, billing information, online new connection and bill estimator.

The Chief Executive Officer Pesco said that provision of best possible facilities to the customers was our main objective adding "Pesco light" mobile phone app was a step forward in that direction.

Related Topics

Peshawar Google Electricity Mobile Company SMS Best

Recent Stories

The Fun Never Stops! OPPO F19 Down To An Amazing N ..

22 minutes ago

Milkis has hit the town with its refreshing taste ..

27 minutes ago

Putin’s visit not scheduled: FO Spox

33 minutes ago

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi implements executiv ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 25,353 new COVID-19 cases, 654 deat ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,573 new COVID-19 cases, 1,527 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.