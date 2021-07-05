"Pesco Light" Mobile Phone App Launched

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Monday taking a step forward to facilitate its customers launched Customer Facilitation Portal with the name of " Pesco light".

In a statement, it said the newly developed Customer Facilitation Portal was an Android app that was available on Google Play Store and could be easily downloaded.

Pesco light has eight different features including load management schedule, SMS billing service, lodging complaints, tracking complaint, duplicate electricity bill, billing information, online new connection and bill estimator.

The Chief Executive Officer Pesco said that provision of best possible facilities to the customers was our main objective adding "Pesco light" mobile phone app was a step forward in that direction.