Pesco lineman electrocuted to death

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) A lineman of Peshawar Electric Supply Company(Pesco) was electrocuted to death while working on high tension lines at Yarik area.

According to details, senior senior lineman Hameed Nawaz, son of Muhammad Roshan, resident of Mohalla Kot Adil, Bannu Cantt, was working on a 11000 KV feeder when he touched the live wire and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the location immediately after the incident and shifted the body to the Trauma Center of the Civil Hospital.

APP/akt