PESCO Makes Maximum Efforts For Consumers' Facilitation

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 08:14 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) is making special arrangements to facilitate consumers during Seher, Iftaar and Taraveh

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) is making special arrangements to facilitate consumers during Seher, Iftaar and Taraveh.

For this purpose, a high level Crises Management Cell is being established at WAPDA House Peshawar, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

PESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Mohammad Jabbar Khan will supervise the performance of the Crisis Management Cell and will issue necessary instructions.

All necessary arrangement has been made to keep the power supply smooth during Ramzan. Necessary equipment has been provided to all PESCO Sub Divisions and complaint centers, so that emergency could be tackled promptly.

In this connection, the PESCO CEO has issued special instructions to the field formations to ensure continued power supply during Ramzan. Circle, Divisional and Sub Divisional complaint cells of PESCO would also remain in Operation to meet up any emergency.

In case of any emergency, the consumers were requested to contact their concerned local Complaint Offices for emergent attendance of their complaints and in case of delayed response please contact Crisis Management Cell WAPDA House Peshawar at Telephone No.

091-9212010, 091-9212028, Consumers would also lodged their complaints on 118 or SMS to 8118 and the following phones/cell Nos.

SE Mansehra Circle 0330-9970730, SE Bannu Circle 0330-9970106, SE Khyber Circle 0330-9970102, SE Abbottabad Circle 0330-9970104, SE Swat Circle 0330-9970105, SE Swabi Circle 0330-9970108, SE Mardan Circle 0330-9970103, SE Peshawar Circle 0330-9970101, Customer Services Centre Peshawar Circle 091-9212523.

Khyber Circle 0919217576, Mardan Circle 0937-9230288, Swat Circle 0946-9240367, Hazara-1 Circle 0992-9310089, Hazara-2 Circle 0997-920018, Bannu Circle 0928-613173, Swabi Circle 0938-221209.

PESCO has requested its customers to cooperate and minimize the use of electricity during Seher and Iftaar so that system is not over loaded and smooth power to all customers is ensured and no unanticipated breakdowns occur.

