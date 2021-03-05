UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pesco Mardan Books 15 Power Pilferers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 04:33 PM

Pesco Mardan books 15 power pilferers

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company, (Pesco), Mardan-1 Division teams alongwith police on Friday inspected various domestic and commercial electricity connections in the jurisdiction of Takhtbai and Hari Chand sub divisions and booked 15 power pilferers for obtaining directed connection through hooks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company, (Pesco), Mardan-1 Division teams alongwith police on Friday inspected various domestic and commercial electricity connections in the jurisdiction of Takhtbai and Hari Chand sub divisions and booked 15 power pilferers for obtaining directed connection through hooks.

Following the directives of Chief Executive Pesco, drive against illegal consumption of electricity was initiated throughout the province and scores of power pilferers were booked and fined across the province.

Pesco has warned its consumers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation, due to which the company has to face financial and line losses.

It said the illegal practice overloads the whole distribution system and the general public faces inconvenience of frequent power breakdown.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Electricity Company

Recent Stories

Vote of no-confidence against Imran Khan has alrea ..

2 minutes ago

GDA expresses reservations over conduct of Senate ..

2 minutes ago

Australia Asks EU to Revise Blocking of AstraZenec ..

2 minutes ago

Pope Francis Arrives in Baghdad on Four-Day Landma ..

13 minutes ago

Daniel Pearl case: SC to hear appeals challenging ..

41 minutes ago

Results of Argentina's Trials of Russia's Sputnik ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.