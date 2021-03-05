Pesco Mardan books 15 power pilferers

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company, (Pesco), Mardan-1 Division teams alongwith police on Friday inspected various domestic and commercial electricity connections in the jurisdiction of Takhtbai and Hari Chand sub divisions and booked 15 power pilferers for obtaining directed connection through hooks

Following the directives of Chief Executive Pesco, drive against illegal consumption of electricity was initiated throughout the province and scores of power pilferers were booked and fined across the province.

Pesco has warned its consumers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation, due to which the company has to face financial and line losses.

It said the illegal practice overloads the whole distribution system and the general public faces inconvenience of frequent power breakdown.